Man found dead with wrist injuries; punched mosque glass door night before

JOHOR BAHRU: A man was found dead with injuries to his right wrist and right leg, at his rented house in Taman Scientex near here last Sunday morning.

Seri Alam district police chief Supt Mohd Sohaimi Ishak said that the initial investigation found that the night before, the 28-year-old man was said to have lost his temper at the Taman Scientex Mosque near his house, when he found the mosque door closed after Isyak prayer time.

“He punched the glass door of the mosque until it broke, and caused his hands to be covered in blood. A check on the closed-circuit television (CCTV) camera found that the victim had punched the glass door twice until it broke,” he said in a statement last night.

He said that the initial investigation from the victim’s sister found that the victim, who was a chemical engineer at a company, was believed to have suffered depression as he could not visit his family in Kuala Berang, Terengganu, for the past six months.

He said that the victim’s sister lived in the Desa Cemerlang area, while the victim lived with two friends in Taman Scientex.

The victim's body was sent to the Sultan Ismail Hospital for a post-mortem.

“The post-mortem found that the cause of death was severe wounding to the right wrist; severed blood vessels and tendons, believed to be sustained when he smashed the glass door. The case is classified as sudden death,” he said.- Bernama