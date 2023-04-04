Man found drowned after falling into mining pool in Hulu Selangor

KUALA LUMPUR, April 4 (Bernama) -- A man was found drowned after he fell into a mining pool while fishing in Tasik Kiambang, Serendah, Hulu Selangor, near here today.

Hulu Selangor district police chief Supt Ahmad Faizal Tahrim (pix) said the authorities found the body of the 26-year-old man in the pool after they were informed by his father at 2.47 pm.

“We found the victim had died when we arrived at the location. His body has been brought to Kuala Kubu Bharu Hospital for postmortem,” he said in a statement today, adding that the case has been classified as a sudden death.

Meanwhile, Selangor Fire and Rescue Department director Morni Mamat said the victim, who was reported missing yesterday by his family, was found at the side of the mining pool. - Bernama