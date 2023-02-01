Man found drowned in retention pond

KUALA LUMPUR: A local man, believed to be drunk, was found drowned in a retention pond in Tasik Puteri Centre Park, Batu Arang, Rawang today.

Selangor Fire and Rescue Department director Datuk Norazam Khamis said a team of firefighters from the Batu Arang Fire and Rescue Station (BBP) were rushed to the scene soon after the department was alerted of the incident at 10.26 am.

“The Batu Arang BBP control centre received information from the police stating that a drunk man was believed to have jumped into a 9 x 9 metres retention pond at about 10 am.

“Firefighters then conducted a search and found the victim at a depth of 3 metres at 1.33 pm,” he told Bernama when contacted.

He said the body was taken to the Sungai Buloh Hospital for further action. - Bernama