Man found drowned in Sungai Tambun Tulang

KANGAR: The body of a man without identification was found drifting in Sungai Tambun Tulang here this afternoon.

Kangar district police chief ACP Yusharifuddin Mohd Yusop said the shirtless man was only wearing a pair of yellow trousers.

He said policemen from the Simpang Empat police station and firemen from Simpang Empat Fire and Rescue Station were on the scene at about 3.00 pm.

“The unidentified victim is believed to be in his 30s,” he said in a statement tonight.

He said an inspection of the scene did not find any vehicle parked around the incident location.

“Local residents did not recognise the victim whose body was taken to the Forensic Unit of the Sultanah Bahiyah Hospital in Alor Setar, Kedah for an autopsy,” he said, adding that the case was classified as sudden death. - Bernama