Man found drowned while trying to save friend

KUALA LUMPUR: A man who attempted to help a friend who had slipped when taking a selfie in a dam area at the Kampung Pertak bridge, in Kuala Kubu Bharu, Selangor this afternoon had been found drowned.

Selangor Fire and Rescue Department director Norazam Khamis (pix) said body of the 19-year-old victim was found at about 6 pm this evening

Earlier, the department received a call at 3.54 pm before firefighters from the Kuala Kubu Bharu Fire and Rescue Station rushed to the scene.

He said the 19-year-old victim was trying to save his friend who had slipped off the bridge while taking a selfie.

“His 20-year-old friend managed to swim to safety...before the fire brigade arrived at the location but the victim who jumped in to save him did not reappear,“ he said when contacted, today.

According to Norazam, the search and rescue operation for the victim was carried out with the assistance of the Water Rescue Team.

In the meantime, Norazam also advised the public to be careful when going on picnics or holidays in areas involving rivers and dams, and to be vigilant when it rains to avoid being trapped in flash floods, water surges or rising water levels.- Bernama