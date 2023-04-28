Man found electrocuted in manhole

SHAH ALAM: A man died, believed to have been electrocuted in a manhole at the exit of Laguna Park, Pulau Indah near here, yesterday afternoon.

Selangor director of the Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM), Morni Mamat, said the department received a distress call at 4.04 pm and arrived at the scene 10 minutes later, but the rescue team had to wait for Tenaga Nasional Bhd (TNB) for assistance as there was still electricity flow in the manhole.

“At 11.45 pm, TNB shut off the 33 kilovolt (KV) electricity and the victim was removed from the manhole with the help of a TNB contractor who used a backhoe machine at 12.15 am today,“ he said in a statement.

He said the body of the 30-year-old victim was then handed over to the police for further action. - Bernama