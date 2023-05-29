Man found electrocuted in old defunct factory near Bidor

IPOH: An unidentified man believed to have been electrocuted to death was found at an old defunct factory in Kampung Coldstream, Bidor this morning.

Perak Fire and Rescue Department Operations Division (JBPM) Assistant Director, Mohamadul Ehsan Mohd Zain said a call was received about the incident involving the victim, in his 40s, at about 11.30 am.

“Upon arriving at the scene, the firefighters found the electrocuted victim but there was no identity found on him. Inspection revealed that there was still electricity flow in the area where the victim was found and we are requesting assistance from Tenaga Nasional Berhad,“ he said in a statement here today.

He said the victim was confirmed dead by the Ministry of Health officials at the scene of the incident and the victim’s body was handed over to the police for further action. - Bernama