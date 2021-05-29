Man found lying dead on road after fight over parking

SEREMBAN: A man was found lying dead on the road in front of a house in Jalan Temiang here, yesterday, after he was believed to be involved in a fight over parking space.

Seremban District Police chief ACP Mohd Said Ibrahim said a team rushed to the scene after receiving an emergency call regarding the incident at 7.17 pm.

He said initial investigations found that the 46-year-old local man was believed to have had an argument with the suspect after parking his car in the parking space in front of the latter’s house.

“The victim is believed to have visited his employer’s house which is located next to the house of the suspect, namely a male from Myanmar. It is learned that the issue over the parking space has been going on for some time, and today, the suspect also painted a ‘No Parking’ sign on the road in front of his house.

“The man (victim) was dissatisfied (with the no parking sign) and provoked the suspect, and a little fight occurred between them which was not too intense. After the situation calmed down, the victim fell and lost consciousness,“ he told reporters at the scene here tonight.

He said the 21-year-old suspect who admitted to being involved in the altercation was detained under Section 302 of the Penal Code to assist in the investigation.

Mohd Said said the victim’s body was then taken to the Tuanku Jaafar Hospital in Seremban for an autopsy.- Bernama