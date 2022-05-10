Man found unconscious by roadside believed to be victim of assault, robbery

KUALA LUMPUR: Police are investigating the case of a local man found unconscious by the roadside in Taman Tenaga, Cheras yesterday after the victim’s wife lodged a police report.

Cheras police chief ACP Muhammad Idzam Jaafar said they found a video clip of the incident on social media at 5 pm yesterday and believe the victim had been assaulted, adding that the man was receiving treatment at the Hospital Canselor Tuanku Muhriz (HCTM) in Cheras here.

“The case is being investigated under Section 394 of the Penal Code for voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery,“ he told Bernama yesterday.

He said police believe that two men seen riding a motorcycle in the video are believed to be the main suspects in the incident.

“Individuals with information related to the incident are asked to come forward to assist in the investigation. Those with information can contact the Cheras police hotline at 03-9284 5050/5051, the Kuala Lumpur police hotline at 03-2115 9999, or the nearest police station,” he added. - Bernama