Man gets 3 months’ jail for nudity in public, threatening to kill

KUALA LUMPUR: A construction worker was sentenced to three months’ jail by the Selayang Magistrate’s Court here, today, for threatening to kill a female neighbour and being naked in front of her house.

Magistrate Nik Mohd Fadli Nik Azlan passed the sentence on A. Anbalagan, 38, after the accused pleaded guilty to both charges.

The accused received a three-month jail sentence for the offence of threatening and two months for the nudity charge. Both sentences were ordered to run concurrently from the date of his arrest, Nov 3, 2021.

Anbalagan was charged with threatening to kill the 36-year-old woman in front of her house in Batu Arang, Gombak, here, at 8.40 pm on Nov 2, 2021. He was also accused of an obscene act of nudity at the same place at 7 am on Nov 3, 2021.

National Legal Aid Foundation (YBGK) counsel, M. Mariappan who represented Anbalagan, asked for a lenient sentence on grounds that the accused was drunk at the time and did not remember what transpired, as well as had apologised for his actions.

Deputy public prosecutor Wan Nur Iman Wan Ahmad Afzal, however, asked for an appropriate punishment to teach the accused a lesson as the victim was his neighbour. - Bernama