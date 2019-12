KUALA LUMPUR: A man was sentenced to 44 months in jail and two strokes of the cane by the sessions court here today for robbing two stores armed with a meat cleaver.

Judge Emilia Kaswati Mohamad Khalid meted the punishment after the accused, Yap Zheng Ying, 21, pleaded guilty to two charges of robbing two shop assistants aged 28 and 22 of three packets of cigarettes as well as RM159.60 and RM155 respectively.

The accused was jailed 40 months and given one stroke of the rotan for the first charge while for the second charge the man was sentenced to 44 months in jail and one stroke of whipping and the court ordered both sentences to run concurrently from the date of arrest on Oct 28.

Yap was accused of both offences at two separate convenient stores in Taman Sungai Besi and Desa Petaling here at 2.16am and 3.04am on Oct 9 and 17 respectively.

The accused was charged under Section 392 of the Penal Code, read together with Section 397 of the Penal Code which provides for a maximum of 14 years in prison and should be fined or caned.

Earlier, the accused who was represented by counsel Rose Maria Mansor applied for shorter jail term as her client is now serving a three-year jail term at Kajang Prison while deputy public prosecutor Siti Hajar Mohd Ashif sought commensurating punishment for armed robberies. — Bernama