Man gets eight years’ jail, caning for drug offences

KUALA LUMPUR: The Sessions Court here sentenced a man to eight years imprisonment and 10 strokes of the cane for possession and consumption of drugs two years ago.

Judge Hamidah Mohamed Deril meted out the sentence on Muhammad Al Hafiz Abu Bakar, 27, after the accused changed his plea to guilty during case mention today.

The sentence is to run concurrently from his date of arrest on Nov 8, 2021.

He was charged with having in possession 47.20 grammes of methamphetamine and also with administering the drug into his body in Taman Kuchai Jaya and at the Brickfields district police Narcotics Crime Investigation Department at 8.30 pm and 10 pm respectively on Nov 8, 2021. - Bernama