KUALA LUMPUR: A mobile phone shop employee was sentenced to five months’ in jail and fined RM7,000 in default seven months’ jail, by the Magistrate’s Court here today for driving recklessly and crashing into five vehicles last week.

Magistrate M. Saravanan meted out the sentence on Low Kam Weng, 29, after he pleaded guilty to the charge.

Low was charged with driving a car recklessly and crashing into three cars and two motorcycles on the New Pantai Expressway (NPE) here at 12.30pm on Jan 16.

The court ordered the accused to serve the jail sentence from today. — Bernama