Man gets four years’ jail for impersonating policeman to rob foreigner

KUALA LUMPUR: A jobless man has been sentenced to four years in jail by the Sessions Court here for robbing a Bangladeshi man while pretending to be a policeman.

Judge Siti Aminah Ghazali meted out the sentence on Muhammad Yusof Abdullah, 55 after he pleaded guilty to the robbing charge and one year in jail for impersonating a police officer.

The court ordered both terms to run concurrently from the date the accused was arrested on March 16 last year.

According to the charges, the man allegedly impersonated a civil servant by introducing himself as a policeman and robbing the victim of approximately RM2,500 at the Batu 5 bus stop, Jalan Ipoh here, on Feb 27 last year.

The robbery charge was framed under Section 392 of the Penal Code, which carries a jail sentence of up to 14 years and a fine or whipping while the police impersonation charge was framed under Section 170 of the same code which carries a maximum prison sentence of two years or a fine or both.

According to the facts of the case, the accused introduced himself as a police officer and asked the victim to hand over his passport and vaccination card before taking RM1,900, a mobile phone, and 300 in Bangladesh currency (Taka) from his bag.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Wan Ahmad Hakimi Wan Ahmad Jaafar had earlier sought a sentence to commensurate the crime as a lesson to Muhammad Yusof while his lawyer, Shamsul Sulaiman pleaded for leniency on the grounds that his client who is currently unemployed has two children to support. - Bernama