Man gets seven days’ jail for assaulting female driver

TAPAH: The Tapah Magistrate’s Court today sentenced a man who assaulted a female driver in an incident in Lata Iskandar, which went viral last Monday, to seven days in prison.

Magistrate Siti Hanum Mohmad Sah meted out the sentence after Mohammad Zaim Faiz Tarmizi, 29, who was unrepresented, pleaded guilty to the two charges against him.

He was charged under Section 506 of the Penal Code for criminal intimidation and Section 323 of the Penal Code for voluntary causing hurt.

The accused could be sentenced to imprisonment for up to seven years, or a fine or both for the first offence, and imprisonment for up to one year or a fine of up to RM2,000 or both for the second offence.

Mohammad Faiz was later sentenced to seven days in prison on each count and the sentences to run concurrently from the date of conviction which is today.

According to the facts of the case, in the 5.33 pm incident on June 5, the complainant Amiera Atiqah Shahrizan, 24, was with her brother travelling in a Myvi car on their way to Cameron Highlands.

The complainant admitted that she tried to overtake a Persona car driven by the accused.

On reaching Lata Iskandar, KM 22 Jalan Tapah - Cameron Highlands, the accused got out of his car knocked the window of the complainant’s car and started scolding and threatening her by saying “I am going to break your face soon” and proceeded to hit her on the forehead.

The complainant then lodged a police report and was referred to Tapah Hospital, where she was found to have a soft tissue injury on the face.

Earlier, deputy public prosecutor JS Gheeta urged that a sufficient sentence be imposed on the accused for berating, threatening and hitting the victim on the forehead which was unbecoming and irrational.

Mohamad Zaim Faiz however appealed for a lighter sentence as he has a child and a pregnant wife to support adding that he acted such as he was angered by the woman’s reckless way of driving.

Meanwhile, Siti Hanum in advising the accused to think before acting, said any action taken would not only affect oneself, but also one’s family and the community.

“The case has already gone viral, the court needs to make decisions accordingly,“ she said.

A 59-second video showing a man assaulting a female motorist went viral on social media on Monday which led to the accused’s arrest in Serdang, Selangor on Tuesday. - Bernama