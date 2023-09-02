Man gets six years jail for committing unnatural sex on step-sister

KUALA LUMPUR: A man was sentenced to six years in jail by the Sessions Court for committing unnatural sex with his then eight-year-old step-sister.

Judge Tasnim Abu Bakar handed down the sentence on the 23-year-old man after he pleaded guilty to the charge.

He was charged with committing the offence at a flats house in Jalan Sungai Baru, Kampung Baru here at 2 pm in 2018.

The charge, framed under Section 377C of the Penal Code for committing carnal intercourse against the order of nature without consent, provides imprisonment for up to 20 years and shall also be liable to whipping, upon conviction.

Tasnim ordered him to serve the jail sentence from the date of arrest, which was Nov 15, 2021, and to attend counselling sessions while in prison, and after serving his time, to be placed under police probation for two years.

According to the facts of the case, in November 2021, the girl became quiet and cried after she was told by her mother to not allow anyone to touch her private parts.

The girl then told the woman that her brother and father had done it to her, but that she was afraid to tell anyone about it.

Meanwhile, during mitigation, the accused, who was unrepresented, said he had no permanent job and was supporting two siblings, aged 18 and 20, who were still studying.

Deputy public prosecutor Julaila Jamaludin, in requesting a punishment that commensurates with the offence, said the accused was 18 years old when the offence was committed.

“The Child Act still applies to the accused because at the time of the incident, he was 18 years old and still a child.

“Therefore, the prosecution requested a prison sentence and that he will have to undergo counseling sessions in prison in addition to being placed under police supervision for two years after completing his sentence,“ she added. - Bernama