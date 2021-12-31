Man gets six years’ jail, whipping for sexually assaulting girl

IPOH: A labourer (pix) was sentenced to six years in prison and two strokes of the cane by the Sessions Court, here, today for committing sexual assault on a four-year-old girl, last Saturday.

Judge Norita Mohd Ardani meted out the punishment on a 38-year-old man after he pleaded guilty to committing the offence and ordered him to serve the jail sentence from today. He was also ordered to be placed under police surveillance for two years after serving the jail sentence.

The accused was charged with committing the heinous act against the four-year-old girl, behind a house in Kampung Chulek, Kampar at about 9 pm, on Dec 25, 2021.

He was charged under Section 14 (a) of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017, which provides a maximum jail term of 20 years and whipping, and be placed under police surveillance for a minimum period of one year and a maximum of three years, upon conviction.

Earlier, deputy public prosecutor Nur Amanina Zulkefli pressed for appropriate punishment to serve as a lesson to the accused, who is also the victim’s relative.

The man, who was not represented, appealed for leniency on the grounds that he was looking after his ailing father.

According to the facts of the case, on the day of the incident, the girl came crying to the mother who was at the front of the house, and said that the accused took her to the back of the house and narrated the incident.

The mother then lodged a police report and the accused was later arrested at 12.45am on Dec 26.

-Bernama