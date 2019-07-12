Man goes berserk in magistrate’s court

MALACCA: A pandemonium broke out at the magistrate’s court here when a man started shouting after he was reprimanded by the magistrate for taking pictures when the court was in session this morning.

The incident occurred before magistrate Teoh Shu Yee when a remand hearing on a burglary gang was in progress at about 11.20am.

A 49-year-old man, who was in the public gallery, took out his mobile phone and started taking pictures of the suspects before he was warned to stop doing so as it was against court regulations.

Magistrate Teoh later asked court policemen to take the identify card of the man and politely asked why was he photographing in court.

Teoh advised the man not to do so as it is against court regulations in respecting the suspects who have not been found guilty by the court.

Angered at being advised by the magistrate, the man ignored calls by court police to behave himself.

After receiving his identity card back, man then loudly questioned the authority of the magistrate before he was brought out of the courtroom to allow court proceeding to go on.

Malacca Central police chief, ACP Afzanizar Ahmad when contacted by reporters confirmed the incident of a man going berserk in court and a police report had been made.

He said court policemen had detained the man and seized his mobile phone.

Afzanizar said the case was investigated under Section 186 of the Penal Code for obstructing civil servants from carrying out their duties.

He said initial police investigations found the man had four previous criminal records. — Bernama