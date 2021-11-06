Man hacked to death near coffee shop in Klang

SHAH ALAM: A man, believed to be an unlicensed money-lender (ah long), was hacked to death in a fight in front of a coffee shop in Bandar Baru Bukit Tinggi Klang, near here, early this morning.

South Klang district police chief, ACP Shamsul Amar Ramli, said police received a report of the incident at 12.34am.

“Preliminary investigation found that the victim, 47, brought his children, aged 18 and 10, to the coffee shop at 11.50pm.

“After eating, the victim and his children walked towards their car, and when they were about to open the door, three men armed with machetes appeared, with two of them stabbing the victim,” he said in a statement today.

Shamsul Amar said that the victim fled towards cars in the area and died at the scene.

“One suspect, believed to be the driver of a car, was waiting on the side of the road, headed out to Persiaran Batu Nilam,“ he said.

Shamsul Amar said the incident is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code, and efforts to track down the suspects are ongoing.

-Bernama