Man hacks elderly parents to death with parang

KUANTAN: An elderly couple was believed to have been hacked to death with a parang by their son at a house in Kampung Kemahang Hulu, Benta near here yesterday.

Pahang deputy police chief Datuk Mohd Yusri Hassan Basri said that the 31-year-old suspect was believed to be having a conversation with his parents, aged 68 and 64 when the incident took place at 10.30pm.

Before the incident, he said the suspect’s mother, a pensioner, went into a room leaving the suspect with his father, a security guard.

He said the suspect then went into a room and reappeared with a parang and started hacking and stabbing his father on the head and shoulder.

“Hearing noises, the suspect’s mother rushed out to her husband’s aid but the suspect attacked her on the neck and head,” he said in a statement here today.

The woman then ran out of the house before she collapsed near the house’s fence, he added.

Mohd Yusri said the suspect, who was unemployed, left the house in a bloodied state but was detained by villagers and handed over to the police.

He said the couple’s remains were taken to the Kuala Lipis Hospital for post-mortem examinations.

The suspect, who tested positive for drugs, is being remanded for seven days from today to help in the investigation under Section 302 of the Penal Code.

He said police are still investigating the motive of the incident. — Bernama