BUKIT MERTAJAM: The police arrested a man and are on the hunt for his friend after they attempted to ram their car into several policemen who wanted to inspect the vehicle, here yesterday.

The 49-year-old man tested positive for drugs and has four criminal records while the 31-year-old fugitive has been identified and has five criminal records, Seberang Perai Tengah District Police deputy chief Supt Mustafa Bidin said today.

The incident took place at about 4.30pm, near the market at Jalan Muthu Palaniappan, after the policemen on patrol had stopped the Perodua Myvi car for the inspection, he said.

The driver sped off without any warning and, in doing so, almost knocked into the policemen who had approached the vehicle, he said, adding that the car rammed into several parked cars and motorcycles there.

Mustafa said the policemen gave chase and, after 5 km, the car came to a stop near a shophouse and the policemen, after a scuffle, arrested the man who was in the front passenger seat while the driver sped off in the car that was rented from last Tuesday. — Bernama