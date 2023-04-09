Man held after civil servant beaten to death

TANAH MERAH (Kelantan): A 46-year-old man is being remanded for seven days from today pending an investigation into his involvement yesterday in a fight during which a male civil servant was beaten to death.

The police obtained the remand order from Magistrate Amal Razim Alias at the Tanah Merah Magistrate’s Court.

The case is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code.

Kelantan Police chief Datuk Muhamad Zaki Harun (pix) said yesterday that the two men were involved in a fight at a restaurant along Jalan Lama Pasir Putih-Machang, opposite the Machang Hospital, at about 11 am.

He said the civil servant, who was 51, was badly injured in the face and eyes and suffered broken ribs while the suspect had injuries on both hands.

“No weapons were used in the fight. The civil servant was taken to the Machang Hospital in an ambulance but died while receiving treatment,” he said. -Bernama