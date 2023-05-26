Man held for allegedly insulting royal institution, racial provocation

KUALA LUMPUR: Police yesterday arrested a 27-year-old man in Seremban for allegedly insulting the royal institution and making racially provocative statements through a social media post on Twitter.

Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) secretary Datuk Noorsiah Mohd Saaduddin said police also seized a mobile phone and two SIM cards when arresting the man, who is believed to be the owner of the @haziqmahmur9 account on Twitter.

Noorsiah said the man is being investigated by Bukit Aman’s Classified Crime Investigation Unit under Section 4(1) of the Sedition Act 1948 for bringing hate against any royalty or government and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.

“The suspect has been remanded for three days until Saturday (May 27),” she said in a statement yesterday.

Noorsiah advised the public to be courteous and prudent social media users and not use the platform to cause public anxiety and threaten national harmony, especially concerning 3R issues (Rulers, religion and race).

She also said that stern action will be taken against anyone who misuses social media in accordance with the provisions of the law to protect public order and interests. -Bernama