Man held for allegedly provoking, obstructing police

KUALA LUMPUR: A man was arrested for allegedly provoking and obstructing police officers at Taman Koperasi Polis Phase 2 yesterday evening.

Sentul district police chief ACP Beh Eng Lai said the 44-year-old man was nabbed after police received a report from the public regarding his actions of giving a speech using a loudspeaker and obstructing traffic at about 5.45 pm.

He said upon arrival at the scene, police found that the man was holding a stick attached to a political party’s flag and campaigning for the 15th General Election.

“We advised the individual to leave, but he refused and acted provocatively.

“The individual was released today, and the case is being investigated under Section 186 and 283 of the Penal Code,” he said in a statement today. - Bernama