Man held for allegedly siphoning RM8m off foreign investor

KANGAR: A suspect in a case of breach of trust and falsification of documents involving a loss of almost RM8 million since 2018 has been remanded for five days starting today for investigations.

Kangar district police chief ACP Yusharifuddin Mohd Yusop said the remand order for the 47-year-old man was issued by Kangar court Magistrate Nurshahida Abdul Rahim today.

“He was arrested in Alor Setar yesterday to investigate the case under Section 409/471 of the Penal Code,” he said today.

On Sept 5, media reported that police were tracking down the man following a report from a foreign investor claiming to have lost almost RM8 million after being deceived by his business partner in this country on Aug 26. -Bernama