Man held for allegedly slashing friend’s face

KUALA LUMPUR: Police today arrested a man who allegedly slashed his friend’s face with a folding knife in a scuffle at a netball court in Merdeka Villa, Ampang, here last week.

Ampang Jaya district police chief ACP Mohamad Farouk Eshak said the 24-year-old man was arrested at his home in Semenyih, Selangor at 2 am.

“A check found that he has 11 previous records of criminal and drug offences while his initial urine test returned positive Tetra Hydrocannibol (THC),” he said in a statement.

He said in the incident at 6 pm on Aug 10, the 24-year-old victim had met with the suspect to discuss compensation over a car accident in April.

“The suspect then scolded the victim, took out a folding knife and slashed the victim’s face before throwing away the weapon and fleeing the scene,” he said.

Mohamad Farouk said the suspect was taken to the Ampang Court this morning to obtain a remand order and the case was being investigated under Section 324 of the Penal Code. - Bernama