Man held for bullying, shooting fireworks at disabled man

PETALING JAYA: Police have arrested a 24-year-old suspect caught shooting fireworks and bullying a disabled man in Sarawak.

The state media quoted Kuching district police chief ACP Ahsmon Bajah that the suspect was arrested after a report was lodged at the Santubong police station yesterday.

In the video, the suspect is seen lighting a firework and aiming it at the victim, who tries to hide behind a stairwell.

According to East Malaysian news source Borneo Network, friends and family members of the disabled individual were quick to act and arrived at the workplace of both bullies to confront them over their actions.

Ashmon said the suspect works in a courier company and the victim lives close to the location of the incident.

The suspect has been remanded for four days.

The case is being investigated under Section 324 of the Penal Code for voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means, and Section 286 of the Penal Code for negligent conduct with respect to any explosive substance.