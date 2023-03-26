Man held for carrying 560 kg of ketum leaves in Jeli

JELI: Police arrested a 25-year-old man for carrying 560 kilogrammes (kg) of ketum leaves in his car along the road in Kampung Pasir Dusun here on Thursday.

Jeli district police chief Supt Saari Yaacob said the man was apprehended at 10.30 am after police personnel were forced to chase the suspect’s Proton Preve for 15 kilometres (km).

“Earlier, the suspect, an unemployed was flagged down for driving in a suspicious manner.

“Policemen who were conducting Ops Tapis later identified themselves and ordered the suspect to stop by the roadside but the young man sped off in his vehicle instead,” he said in a media conference at Jeli district police headquarters here today.

Saari said after being pursued for a while, the man got out of the car and ran but was nabbed by police personnel.

“In an inspection of the rear seat and booth of the car, police found 56 black plastic bags of ketum leaves weighing 560 kg worth RM5,680.

“Apart from the leaves, police also recovered 1,000 millilitre (ml) of ketum water and 100 ml cough syrup,” he said.

He said investigation found the suspect has two past records including on related to carrying ketum leaves in Sik, Kedah for Tanah Merah market.

“The suspect was also tested positive for methamphetamine and is now remanded for four days from Thursday and is investigated under Section 12 (3) and Section 15(1) (a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 and Section 30 of the Poisons Act 1952,” he said. - Bernama