KANGAR: A man was arrested for cursing a soldier manning a Movement Control Oder (MCO) roadblock in Kuala Perlis near here yesterday.

Kangar police Supt Wari Kiew said in the 11.45am incident, the man, aged 35, a local who is self-employed, uttered foul words in the Kelantanese dialect at the soldier.

“It happened when police asked for his identification card but instead the man went on a foul-mouthed tirade at the soldier who was close by,” he told Bernama.

He said the suspect is on remand for a day pending investigation and further action. — Bernama