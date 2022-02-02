Man held for dangerous driving, obstructing police

SEREMBAN: Police detained a local man for dangerous driving and obstructing police from inspecting his vehicle at KM15 of the Seremban-Port Dickson Highway near here, yesterday.

Port Dickson district deputy police chief DSP Muhamad Mustafah Hussin said in the 11am incident, the 25-year-old man was ordered to stop the Proton Wira car he was driving during the ‘Op Selamat’ inspection on the highway, but he refused and fled towards the Lukut interchange.

The man was detained after leading police on a chase from the Lukut interchange to Jalan Taman Sentosa in Lukut.

He said the investigation found that the man, who was travelling with his wife and three children, had eight previous criminal records and was driving without a valid driving licence and road tax, and were on their way from Kedah to Port Dickson.

“The man also tested positive for methamphetamine and drove against the traffic. He was issued a summons for driving without a valid driving licence and road tax,” he said in a statement here, today.

Muhamad Mustafah said the man was taken to the Seremban Court this morning for a remand application and the case was being investigated under Section 186 of the Penal Code for obstructing public servants from carrying out their duties.

In another development, a 23-year-old man was also arrested for driving a vehicle under the influence of alcohol at KM12 Jalan Lukut-Sepang at 1.10am today during the ‘Op Selamat’ in conjunction with the Chinese New Year.

-Bernama