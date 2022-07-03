Man held for displaying “police car” at Serdang autoshow (Video)

SEPANG: A 45-year-man was arrested after he displayed a car fashioned similar to that of a police patrol car at an automobile show in Serdang here on Saturday.

Except for the absence of beacon lights, the Nissan Skyline R32 painted and fitted with police logos looked identical to a police patrol car.

The car was displayed at the two-day long automobile exhibition Art of Speed at the Malaysia Agro Exposition Park Serdang (MAEPS).

Sepang district police chief ACP Wan Kamarul Azran Wan Yusof said today that earlier federal police had spotted a 13-second video clip in Tik Tok that showed the “patrol car” being unloaded from a vehicle transporter at the Serdang autoshow.

He said at about 10.30pm on Saturday Sepang police arrested the owner of the Nissan who runs a car acessories store at the exhibition.

Wan Kamarul said the “police patrol car” was also seized from the suspect.

He said the man was freed on police bail hours after his statement was recorded.

Wan Kamarul said the case is being investigated for being in possession of police equipment under Section 89 of the Police Act 1967.

You can watch the video here.