Man held for driving lorry against traffic flow

JOHOR BAHRU: A lorry driver believed to be driving against traffic at Kilometre 5.5 of the Second Link Bridge, Iskandar Puteri, causing an accident, was arrested yesterday.

Iskandar Puteri district police chief ACP Rahmat Ariffin said the 41-year-old man, who was found to be under the influence of alcohol, was nabbed at 4.40pm today to assist in the investigation.

He said that earlier he had received a report of an accident involving a lorry with two cars, a Mercedes Benz and a Nissan Almera at about 4.30 pm.

Rahmat said preliminary investigations found that the accident was believed to have occurred when the lorry driver was on his way from Kulai to Tanjung Pelepas Port.

“When arriving at the Gelang Patah rest and service area (R&R) southbound, the lorry driver missed the turning to Tanjung Pelepas Port,” he said in a statement yesterday.

He said the lorry was on the far right lane when it collided with the other two cars that were on the road, adding that the case was investigated under Section 44 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

Earlier, a 50-second video went viral on social media showing a lorry being driven against traffic on the Second Link. - Bernama