Man held for hacking son over money

BALIK PULAU: Police have detained a man in his 40s believed to have attacked and hacked his son due to a misunderstanding in an incident in Kampung Awak, Teluk Bahang here last night.

In the 8.30 pm incident, the suspect and his son in his 20s were believed to have been arguing over money.

The suspect then allegedly assaulted his son with a sharp weapon causing injury to his back.

Barat Daya district police chief Supt Kamarul Rizal Jenal confirmed the incident when contacted, adding that police arrested the suspect at the location after receiving a call regarding the incident.

He said the self-employed suspect tested negative for drugs, adding that the case was being investigated under Section 324 of the Penal Code.

The victim who was found covered in blood was sent to Balik Pulau Hospital for treatment. - Bernama