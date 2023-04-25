Man held for insulting Johor Sultan on social media

KUALA LUMPUR: A man who allegedly uploaded a post insulting the Johor Sultan, Sultan Ibrahim Almarhum Sultan Iskandar, on social media was arrested in a house in Puchong, Selangor, yesterday.

Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM) secretary Datuk Noorsiah Mohd Saaduddin said police also seized a Samsung phone and a redONE SIM card from the man, 35, during the arrest.

“The suspect is believed to have uploaded the offending post using the Facebook user account ‘Indera Mulia’ last Thursday,” she said in a statement tonight, adding that the case is being investigated under Section 4(1) of the Sedition Act 1948 and Section 223 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.

She added that the suspect will be remanded today at the Dang Wangi District police headquarters.

She advised members of the public to not misuse social media channels by posting statements that could cause anger and incite hatred towards religion, race and royalty, which can lead to disharmony and affect national unity. - Bernama