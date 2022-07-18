Man held for insulting Prophet Muhammad

KUALA LUMPUR: A 39-year-old man, who posted videos of himself spewing insults on Islam, was arrested by police at Bukit Kuchai in Puchong yesterday.

Netizens, angered by the suspect’s actions also showed up at his house and roughed him up while giving him an earful.

Serdang police chief ACP A.A. Anbalagan said the suspect was detained at a house at 12.30pm by a team from the special investigations unit at Bukit Aman.

He added that police were also investigating those who had beaten up the suspect.

Anbalagan advised the public to refrain from taking the law into their own hands.

In several videos that were shared on social media, the suspect was seen bleeding from his nose and mouth after several men assaulted him. Another video surfaced later, showing the suspect apologising for his actions.

“I apologise for what I have done. I have been badly beaten up. I do not blame them. I should not have done this,” he said.

In his video, the suspect insulted Islam and Prophet Muhammad and challenged Muslim non-governmental organisations to confront him, claiming he was “brave enough to die”.