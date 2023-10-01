Man held for jewellery purchase using pensioner’s bank card

KUALA LUMPUR: Police arrested a Filipino man on suspicion of fraud for using a pensioner’s bank card to buy various jewellery on an online shopping platform.

Brickfields District Police Chief ACP Amihizam Abdul Shukor said the 37-year-old suspect, who is also the caregiver of the pensioner, who has health problems, confessed to making 19 transactions for the purchase of gold bracelets, gold bars and gold chains.

He was nabbed at Persiaran Zaaba, Taman Tun Dr Ismail, near here, last Tuesday.

Amihizam added that the 85-year-old senior citizen victim realised that he had been cheated by his caregiver after making a detailed check of his account at the bank branch located in Taman Tun Dr Ismail on Dec 20.

“The victim found that there were deductions from September to December 2022 (from his bank card) under sales debit estimated at RM47,940.61,“ he said in a statement yesterday.

Amihizam said the suspect had sold the items around the capital and the proceeds were spent for his personal use.

“The suspect has been remanded for seven days for further investigation according to Section 420 of the Penal Code for committing fraud,“ he said. - Bernama