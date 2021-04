KUALA LUMPUR: A sibling of a 30-year-old man who was found stabbed to death at an apartment in Taman Pandan Indah in Ampang, near here, yesterday has been arrested to assist in a probe into the murder.

Ampang Jaya police chief ACP Mohamad Farouk Eshak said the 22-year-old suspect who is a student of a public higher learning institution was held at 6pm yesterday at the apartment.

He said the suspect who lived together with the victim has been remanded for seven days.

Yesterday, the victim who works with a private company was found dead in his room with a stab wound on his chest at the Tulip apartment at Jalan Pandan Indah 29 at about 2pm.

Earlier, the victim’s employer had called the man’s mother after he failed to show up for work.

On checking his room, she found her son lying motionless in bed and called the police.

It is learnt that the victim is believed to have been killed between 10am and 11am.

Police later sent the victim’s body to the Canselor Tuanku Muhriz Hospital here for a post mortem.

Those with information on the case are urged to contact the investigations officer of the case ASP Saiful Azhar Rahim at 011-12116458.