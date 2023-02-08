Man held for reckless driving, attempting to flee

JOHOR BAHRU: A local man was arrested this morning for driving recklessly and endangering the safety of road users in an attempt to evade the police.

South Johor Bahru district police chief ACP Raub Selamat said the 31-year-old man driving the Proton Persona car was arrested after crashing into a security fence at the roadside of a housing area at 4.41 am.

He said the man was seen driving suspiciously on Jalan Tebrau here by mobile patrol vehicle unit policemen. He then fled and was chased by seven patrol cars for approximately 15 kilometres, with the pursuit lasting around 11 minutes.

“The man has five criminal records and four drug cases. His urine test came back positive for methamphetamine,” he said in a statement.

Raub said the man has been remanded for four days starting today, and the case was investigated under Sections 186 and 427 of the Penal Code, Section 42 of the Road Transport Act 1987 and Section 15 (1) (a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952. -Bernama