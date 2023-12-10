Man held for stabbing incident over debt dispute

GEORGE TOWM: Police have arrested a 51-year-old man on suspicion of stabbing a younger man over what is believed to be a debt dispute at a market in Lebuh Cecil here yesterday.

Timur Laut police chief ACP Soffian Santong said they received information about the incident at about 3 pm and, upon arrival at the scene, found a 26-year-old man slumped in his car and bleeding from the stab wounds.

“Initial investigation found that the man sustained stab wounds to his leg and abdomen and he was taken to the Penang Hospital.

He said police then arrested the 51-year-old suspect near Macallum Street at 6.40pm in connection with the incident.

The suspect, who tested negative for drugs, will be remanded tomorrow under Section 326 of the Penal Code.

Soffian called on those with any information about the incident to contact investigation officer ASP K. Linkeswaran at 04-2181831 or the nearest police station. - Bernama