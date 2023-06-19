Man held for stabbing mother to death in Muar

JOHOR BAHRU: Police arrested a man on suspicion of stabbing his 73-year-old mother to death in Taman Temiang, near Muar, last night.

Muar district police chief ACP Raiz Mukhliz Azman Aziz, in a statement, said that in the 8.20 pm incident, the suspect, 47, who had a medical record with psychiatric issues, was believed to have stabbed his mother repeatedly after she scolded him for making a ruckus.

The suspect was arrested as soon as the police arrived at the scene, he said.

“The victim died at the scene due to serious injuries to the head and neck.

“It is believed that the incident occurred as a result of the victim reprimanding her son for making noise which caused him to hit the victim on the head with a sharp object.

Police also seized a kitchen knife and an axe believed to be used by the suspect in the incident.

The case is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code and the victim’s body was taken to the Sultanah Fatimah Specialist Hospital (HPSF) Muar for a post-mortem, he said.

He also advised the public to be sensitive and closely monitor any individual suffering from psychiatric issues, so as not to cause danger to others. - Bernama