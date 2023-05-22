Man held for uploading seditious posts on social media

KUALA LUMPUR: Police have arrested a 51-year-old man on suspicion of uploading seditious posts on social media.

Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) secretary Datuk Noorsiah Mohd Saaduddin said the man, who goes by the name @Cheartstudi on his TikTok account, was arrested around Kuala Muda, Kedah, on Saturday (May 20).

“The man is suspected to have uploaded posts that have a tendency to insult or arouse feelings of disloyalty towards the administration of justice in Malaysia,” he said in a statement today.

She said the suspect has been remanded for three days until May 23 under Section 117 of the Criminal Procedure Code and the case is being investigated by Bukit Aman’s Classified Crime Investigation Unit (USJT) under Section 4(1) of the Sedition Act 1948 and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.

Noorsiah reminded the public to respect the country’s judicial institutions, whose existence is framed in accordance with the federal constitution to uphold justice based on the law.

“Any individual or party found to have deliberately issued any statement insulting or disparaging the Malaysian legal system will be dealt with strictly,” she said. -Bernama