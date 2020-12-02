Man held for verbally abusing grocery store worker over SOP

IPOH: Police have arrested a man who allegedly verbally abused and spat at a female employee of a grocery store here after being reprimanded for not complying with the standard operating procedure (SOP) under the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO).

Ipoh district police chief ACP A Asmadi Abdul Aziz said police picked up the 47-year-old suspect at 8.45pm yesterday following a report lodged by the victim at 2.50pm yesterday.

The incident happened when the man visited the grocery store in Lahat at 8.40pm on Monday.

“When reprimanded, the customer became verbally abusive, spat at the victim and almost started a fight before he was stopped by other workers,” he said in a statement here today when commenting on a video footage of the incident which went viral on social media.

A Asmadi said the suspect was detained for 24 hours for investigation before being slapped with a compound fine for violating the CMCO SOP.

The suspect, who has three criminal records, admitted that he was drunk at the time of the incident, he said.

Saying the case was considered closed, A Asmadi advised the public not to share the video of the incident as it could undermine racial harmony. — Bernama