Man held in Manjung over power theft, illegal Bitcoin mining

LUMUT: A local man was arrested on suspicion of carrying out illegal bitcoin mining activities and being involved in stealing electricity, with a seizure worth RM3.5 million in the Manjung district, yesterday.

Perak police chief, Datuk Mior Faridalathrash Wahid, said the 28-year-old suspect, who worked at business premises, was arrested in Ayer Tawar here in a special bitcoin integrated operation with Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) and Sitiawan Fire station, from 9 am to 10 pm yesterday.

“Police have inspected 75 premises around the district, and 30 premises were found to be carrying out illegal bitcoin mining activities and stealing electricity while 45 other premises inspected were found unoccupied and there were no illegal activities detected.

He added that police, among others, seized 1,720 units of bitcoin machines, 15 units of monitors, 22 central processing units (CPUs), 16 units of keyboards, 56 modems, a Toyota Hilux vehicle, 44 fans, seven units of closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras and a laptop.

He said this at a press conference at the Manjung district police headquarters here today.

Mior Faridalathrash also said that police are still conducting a detailed investigation on the mastermind responsible and the duration of these activities have been carried out.

TNB has also estimated that the theft of electricity was worth about RM2 million, he said, adding that the suspect was remanded for four days, starting today, and the case was investigated under Section 379 of the Penal Code for theft and Section 427 of the same law for mischief. - Bernama