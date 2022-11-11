Man held over Dungun flag burning probe

DUNGUN: Police arrested a local man suspected of burning the Jalur Gemilang and the PAS party flag near a house in Kampung Pasir Raja in Kuala Jengai, here, early this morning.

Dungun district police chief Supt Baharudin Abdullah said the 31-year-old man was arrested at 1.30 am after police received a report claiming that the suspect had burnt the flags, in a video clip that went viral on the social media site TikTok by @mohammadfarhan2953.

He said the investigation found that the incident occurred on the road shoulder near the entrance to Kampung Pasir Raja, Kuala Jengai, and a report was lodged by the village head after receiving the video at about 8.15 pm yesterday.

“The complainant stated that he knew the suspect, who is a local resident, and believed that the suspect was possibly under the influence of drugs. The results of the inspection at the scene revealed that there were remnants of a cloth found on the grass.

“One of the video clips shows a local man burning a piece of green and white cloth using a lighter,” he said here today.

In addition, the video recording also shows a vehicle, believed to be used by the suspect, and a check found that the vehicle was registered in the suspect’s name.

“The suspect will be brought to the Dungun Magistrate’s Court for a remand application,” he said.

Earlier, two video clips went viral on the TikTok application, one lasting about three minutes showing a man burning the Jalur Gemilang, and another lasting about one minute showing the same individual setting a PAS party flag alight. - Bernama