Man held over FB post insulting Raja of Perlis, Mufti

KANGAR: A 31-year-old man was arrested for allegedly making offensive remarks against the Raja of Perlis, Tuanku Syed Sirajuddin Putra Jamalullail and Perlis Mufti, Datuk Mohd Asri Zainul Abidin.

Kangar district police chief Supt Wari Kiew said the Kelantan police arrested the suspect at his house in Tanah Merah at 10 pm yesterday and he was brought to the Kangar Court Complex, here, at 3.39 pm today.

“Police have obtained a six-day remand order beginning today to facilitate investigation under Section 4 (1) of the Sedition Act 1948, Section 505 of the Penal Code and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998,” he said when contacted by reporters, here, today.

Yesterday, Bernama reported that former state executive councillor Datuk Ahmad Bakri Datuk Ali had lodged a police report on the matter at the Kangar police station. — Bernama