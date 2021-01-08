Man held over murder of car workshop owner

PETALING JAYA: A missing 70-year-old man, whose body was found in a car boot at Taman Wawasan, Puchong on Wednesday night, was allegedly killed over a business dispute.

The 40-year-old suspect, who is from Negri Sembilan, had on Wednesday evening, led police to the victim’s body.

He was earlier arrested by Negri Sembilan police on Saturday to assist in a probe following the disappearance of the victim, who was a car workshop owner.

The suspect was handed to Petaling Jaya police on Wednesday.

Petaling Jaya police chief ACP Nik Ezanee Mohd Faisal said investigators believed a dispute between the victim and the suspect over the sale of tyres worth RM1,100 had led to the killing.

He said a seven-day remand order was obtained yesterday to detain the suspect for further investigations.

Nik Ezanee added that the suspect has a past criminal record for cheating.

On Wednesday night, police investigators obtained the help of the Fire and Rescue Department to assist in the recovery of the victim’s body from a car.

The victim had died several days earlier.

The case is classified as murder and the victim’s body was sent to University Malaya Medical Centre for a post-mortem.

The family of the victim, Loh Sin Kan, had lodged a police report on Jan 1 when he failed to return to his Setia Alam home after leaving for a car service centre in Kampung Kayu Ara, Damansara a day earlier.

The family became suspicious when they learnt his credit card was also used twice at a store in Negri Sembilan.