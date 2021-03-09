Man held to assist in probe into murder of Ikram Malaysia manager

KAJANG: Police arrested a 57-year-old man yesterday to assist in investigations in the murder of a staff of non-governmental organisation, Ikram Malaysia.

Selangor police CID chief SAC Datuk Fadzil Ahmat said today that the suspect was picked up by investigators at about 8.45pm yesterday.

He said police have obtained a six-day remand order to hold the man in custody for further investigations.

On Monday morning, the body of 32-year-old Nik Khatijah Nik Mud was found at her rented house in Taman Bangi, Jalan Reko, Kajang.

It was reported that the victim who was a manager at Ikram Malaysia was strangled to death.

Kajang police chief ACP Mohd Zaid Hassan said the victim had been dead for over a day when her body was recovered.

Police urged those with information on the case to contact the investigations officer ASP Ismail Ahmad at 019-2306107 or the nearest police station.