PETALING JAYA: A Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad (MAHB) staff was severely injured after a private jet aircraft slammed into a vehicle after landing on a runway at the Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah Airport, Subang today.

It is learnt that the aircraft owned by a local aviation company was also damaged after hitting the MAHB vehicle.

The jet was returning from an unknown destination with its crew and passengers and had landed at the airport at about 3.20am.

However, upon touch down on the runway, the jet’s pilots were shocked to see several people and a vehicle on the runway.

The pilots failed to stop the jet on time and the crash occurred.

It is learnt that several workers of a private contractor were re-painting the runway’s centre line markings during the incident.

A supervisor who was overseeing the work was behind the wheels of the Kembara when it was hit by the jet.

The airport’s fire and rescue services despatched two engines to the accident scene soon after before freeing the trapped supervisor from the vehicle.

The MAHB staff is reported to be in critical condition and is being treated at a private hospital not far from the airport.

MAHB said today that the passengers and air crew of the aircraft were unhurt in the incident.

It said that several flights were affected by the accident as the runway was closed for the process of clearing strewn debris from the accident.

It said flight operations resumed after the runway was re-opened at 9am.

MAHB also said that it has formed an investigations team and is working closely with the Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia (CAAM) to ascertain the cause of the accident while the Transport Ministry is carrying out a separate probe on the case.

It is believed that the affected aircraft was chartered by an unknown party at the time of the incident.

It is learnt that the leading edge of the left wing of the aircraft was damaged in the accident.

Petaling Jaya police chief ACP Mohd Zani Che Din confirmed the case but declined to comment further.