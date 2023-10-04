Man hurt while playing with modified firecrackers

KUALA TERENGGANU: A man was seriously injured in both hands while playing with modified firecrackers in Kuala Nerus today.

Kuala Terengganu district police deputy chief Supt Wan Mohd Zaki Wan Ismail said the 27-year-old man also suffered body injuries in the 3.30 am incident.

He said the victim’s 29-year-old brother had immediately contacted the police when he heard a loud explosion coming from outside his house, thinking there was a fight.

“However, on checking he realised the sound came from firecrackers which apparently exploded in his brother’s hands,” he said when contacted.

Wan Mohd Zaki said the victim was given treatment at Hospital Sultanah Nur Zahirah here and the case was being investigated under Section 8 of the Explosives Act 1957.

He said this was the second firecracker mishap in Terengganu this Ramadan, after four children were also injured while playing with modified firecrackers on April 4. - Bernama