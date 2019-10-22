Man in court for raping and murdering senior citizen

KUALA LUMPUR: A 27-year-old man has been charged with sexually assaulting and then killing an 85-year-old woman last month.

The accused, K. Sathiaraj, is alleged to have raped and committed carnal intercourse against the order of nature on Wong Chooi.

He is accused of committing these acts at a house in Kampung Tasik Tambahan, Ampang, between 11.40am and 1pm on Sept 19.

He is charged under Section 376 (1) of the Penal Code for rape and Section 377C of the same code for committing carnal intercourse against the order of nature.

If found guilty, he can be imprisoned for not less than five years and not more than 20 years, and is liable to whipping.

He pleaded not guilty to the charges before sessions court judge Norhazani Hamzah.

Earlier, at a magistrate’s court, he was charged with murdering Wong under Section 302 of the Penal Code. If convicted, he will be sentenced to death.

No plea was recorded after the charge was read to him before magistrate Haslinda A. Raof as murder comes under the jurisdiction of the high court.

Sathiaraj stooped throughout the proceedings and only nodded in acknowledgement when the charge was read to him.

Deputy public prosecutors S. Sangitaa and Raihanah Abd Razak prosecuted but Sathiaraj was not represented by counsel.

Both courts did not offer bail and set Dec 18 for case re-mention.